Bbr Partners Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $8.10 Million; Nuance Investments Cut Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding by $49.46 Million

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 69.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 60,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 27,281 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, down from 88,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 9.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 82.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 238,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 3.10M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $697.90M for 17.03 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 4,032 shares to 8,845 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $625.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 4,306 shares to 8,129 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.