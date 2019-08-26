Bbr Partners Decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding By $1.16 Million; Ameritas Investment Partners Boosted Green Dot (GDOT) Holding

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Green Dot Corp (GDOT) stake by 348.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 13,990 shares as Green Dot Corp (GDOT)’s stock declined 20.30%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 18,003 shares with $1.09M value, up from 4,013 last quarter. Green Dot Corp now has $1.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 159,561 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M

Bbr Partners Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 21.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbr Partners Llc sold 7,322 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Bbr Partners Llc holds 27,417 shares with $4.38 million value, down from 34,739 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 304,460 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 176,039 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 6,026 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 7,080 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 32,337 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Llc owns 42,057 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0% or 4,211 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp accumulated 481,660 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Kames Public Limited Com has 959,849 shares. Hudson Bay Management Lp holds 0.06% or 80,289 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 6,060 shares. 10,216 are held by Globeflex Cap L P. Alyeska Invest Gru Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 148,775 shares in its portfolio. Secor Capital Advisors Lp invested 0.12% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Among 6 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Green Dot has $100 highest and $2900 lowest target. $72.86’s average target is 139.75% above currents $30.39 stock price. Green Dot had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Wood. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Green Dot Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Green Dot? – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 14,300 shares to 11,314 valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 8,440 shares and now owns 6,510 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was reduced too.

Bbr Partners Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 9,791 shares to 695,260 valued at $196.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (ACWI) stake by 4,298 shares and now owns 27,988 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth owns 976 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated has 1.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Telemus Capital Ltd holds 0.09% or 7,120 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fin Management Inc has invested 0.95% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kcm Inv Advisors Lc stated it has 1.87% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1St Source State Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 43,532 shares. Adage Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 485,224 shares. Sunbelt Secs accumulated 6,951 shares. Art Advsrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 62,299 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,375 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 12,777 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.11% stake. Investec Asset Management Limited owns 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 204,237 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.