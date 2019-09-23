Bbr Partners Cut Oracle (ORCL) Position; Monetary Management Group Raised By $665,810 Its Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Stake

Bbr Partners Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 93.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bbr Partners Llc sold 58,296 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Bbr Partners Llc holds 4,356 shares with $248,000 value, down from 62,652 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $180.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 10.90M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Disney Walt Co. (DIS) stake by 24.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc acquired 4,790 shares as Disney Walt Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 24,020 shares with $3.35M value, up from 19,230 last quarter. Disney Walt Co. now has $238.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 4.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) stake by 5,775 shares to 26,185 valued at $4.57M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,600 shares and now owns 38,146 shares. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) was reduced too.