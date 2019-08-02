Bbr Partners Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $430,144 as Market Value Rose; Sensient Technologies (SXT) Shares Declined While Neuberger Berman Group Has Decreased Holding by $18.88 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 281,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.07 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $65.89. About 96,979 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 06/04/2018 – SENSIENT: FLAVORS PRESIDENT GROVER LEFT FOR OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – SENSIENT TO OPERATE AS SENSIENT NATURAL COLORS PERU AFTER CLOSE; 14/03/2018 Sensient Technologies Completes Acquisition of Natural Color Business from GlobeNatural; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.80; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80; 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80, EST. $3.79; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 4,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 23,792 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 27,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $116.18. About 6.22 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN

Analysts await Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SXT’s profit will be $35.97M for 19.38 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Sensient Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold SXT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 39.42 million shares or 2.67% less from 40.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 2,040 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Rhumbline Advisers reported 141,202 shares stake. Valley Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Highland Cap Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Moreover, Sei Investments Communications has 0% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 7,290 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Girard Prtn Limited stated it has 0.06% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 392,544 shares. Snyder Capital Management LP holds 1.33% or 414,533 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,008 shares in its portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 1,767 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 65,163 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 22,197 shares to 37,467 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Reit I Reit (NYSE:ELS) by 59,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,298 shares to 27,988 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).