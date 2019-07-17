Bbr Partners Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $527,139; Tdam Usa Has Trimmed Its Holding in Ameren (AEE) as Market Valuation Rose

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 16,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,226 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, down from 145,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $76.97. About 178,097 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 4,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,638 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 23,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $143.1. About 1.12M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.33 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 9,813 shares to 12,091 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Prtn owns 1,243 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Adage Partners Limited Liability Co holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.24M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0.06% or 80,859 shares. Capstone Financial Advsrs holds 0.08% or 4,004 shares. 367,495 are held by Da Davidson Company. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgar Lomax Va owns 3.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 396,723 shares. Acropolis Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,471 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 29,523 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 0.26% stake. Community Retail Bank Na holds 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 36,146 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Com New York invested 1.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harbour Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 26,408 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 3.28 million shares.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 14,168 shares to 210,313 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 8,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 20,114 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 373,758 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Limited Partnership reported 0.08% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation has 13,683 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 2.49M shares. Cadence Management Lc accumulated 2,902 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Veritable LP has invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.14% or 165,331 shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Limited Com invested in 8,364 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 127,611 shares. Hartford Mngmt Co holds 0.19% or 90,262 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,277 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.