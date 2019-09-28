Bb&T Securities Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Zynex (ZYXI) Sellers Increased By 825.26% Their Shorts

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc acquired 1,284 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 39,985 shares with $75.72M value, up from 38,701 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $853.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON CREDIT PACT TERM EXTENDED TO APRIL 27, 2021; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11

Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had an increase of 825.26% in short interest. ZYXI’s SI was 439,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 825.26% from 47,500 shares previously. With 287,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s short sellers to cover ZYXI’s short positions. The SI to Zynex Inc’s float is 2.93%. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 231,777 shares traded. Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has risen 181.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 181.11% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Amazon Care Sink Teladoc Health, or Give It a Massive Boost? – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Target Struts Its Stuff as Its Defensive Moves Against Amazon Pay Off – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Google – Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 34.69% above currents $1725.45 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, September 23 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 25,270 shares. Consolidated Invest Group Inc Ltd owns 1.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,250 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Com has 98,766 shares for 3.55% of their portfolio. Carnegie Asset Management holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,000 shares. Wade G W has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gw Henssler & Associate, Georgia-based fund reported 612 shares. Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated stated it has 4.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Windward Mngmt Com Ca reported 27,648 shares stake. 5,314 are owned by Sigma Inv Counselors. Armistice Cap Ltd holds 0.48% or 4,000 shares. Stanley holds 0.09% or 199 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 7,187 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability owns 1,689 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd holds 0.14% or 327 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 157,975 shares.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) stake by 13,592 shares to 61,261 valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 111,042 shares and now owns 57,413 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zynex has $1200 highest and $10.7500 lowest target. $11.38’s average target is 19.66% above currents $9.51 stock price. Zynex had 2 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On General Electric, Micron And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Piper likes Edwards Lifesciences in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company has market cap of $277.40 million. The Company’s products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. It has a 33.95 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products.