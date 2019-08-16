Bb&T Securities Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Lowered by $4.49 Million; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Lifted General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding by $1.48 Million; Stock Value Rose

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 40,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 154,762 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 114,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 6.23 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM: SETTLEMENT MAY TRIGGER 30M SHARE PAYOUT FROM GM; 02/04/2018 – Christian Post: MLB Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Brewers GM David Stearns Addresses Latest Ryan Braun Rumblings; 21/03/2018 – IBD: GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Rise As Trump Wobbles On This Key Nafta Demand; 11/04/2018 – S.Korea to complete due diligence on GM Korea by early May; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea delays vote on bankruptcy protection to Monday as talks fail; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS MARCH U.S. SALES UP 15.7%, EST. UP 5.1%; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS MARCH QTR NET $369M; 27/04/2018 – REG-Sandal plc : Share Buy-back and Notice of GM; 31/05/2018 – GM also will make a fresh $1.1 billion investment into GM Cruise Holdings; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea’s KDB eyeing deal by April 27 to inject funds into GM Korea

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 84,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 685,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.80 million, down from 769,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.25 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 173,345 were accumulated by Hourglass Limited Liability Company. Assetmark owns 99,930 shares. Cap Fund Sa owns 339,578 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 8,962 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Incorporated owns 0.19% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 81,041 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.15% stake. Korea Invest Corporation holds 1.02 million shares. Rockshelter Mgmt Limited Com holds 3.5% or 272,148 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Llc owns 0.2% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 33,724 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs Inc holds 2.66% or 116,156 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.21% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 1.16M shares. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 10,231 were reported by Freestone Capital Holdings. Arizona State Retirement owns 307,988 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Motors: Too Much Downside From Here – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GM Cruise Accepts The Realities Of Autonomous Driving – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stock Wars: GM Vs. Ford Vs. Tesla Vs. Toyota – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 1,440 shares to 2,851 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,234 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 983 shares to 8,591 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 9,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.