Bb&T Decreased Position in Altria Group (MO) by $775,086 as Market Valuation Declined; Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Position Has Raised by Windward Capital Management Company

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 13,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 246,886 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18M, down from 260,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 8.81M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 3.70 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop holds 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 13,928 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 8,211 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 729,125 shares. Regions Finance Corporation accumulated 56,025 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 2.15M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Kings Point Capital reported 500 shares. Focused Wealth has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 242 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 328 shares. Bb&T reported 225,363 shares stake. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 84,889 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares owns 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 23,185 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White owns 16,458 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has 45,815 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 17,475 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 9.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp O (NYSE:PKG) by 4,079 shares to 43,043 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell (IWS) by 21,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Capital City Trust Com Fl owns 5,322 shares. First Personal Ser invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Naples Advisors Lc stated it has 0.39% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 4,266 were reported by Yhb Invest Advsrs. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 83,955 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 6,381 shares. New York-based Canandaigua State Bank & Tru Company has invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 44,822 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Seizert Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.37% or 18,226 shares. Freestone Cap Holdg Lc owns 61,312 shares. Natl Asset holds 0.47% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 65,636 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 0.25% or 154,191 shares in its portfolio.