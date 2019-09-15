Bb&T Com Usd5.00 (BBT) Holder Ftb Advisors Cut Its Holding by $1.37 Million as Valuation Rose; Waste Management (WM) Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Upped Position

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 18,113 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 11,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.95. About 1.61M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 (BBT) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 27,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 104,664 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 132,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 4.24 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "When Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance" on May 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal" published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance" on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Here's Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance" published on July 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal" with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.16M for 12.88 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "3 Reasons Why There's Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Nasdaq" on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on September 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com" on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com" published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 18, 2019.

