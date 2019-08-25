Bb&T Has Cut Prudential (PRU) Position; Viad Has 1.25 Sentiment

Viad Corp (VVI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 64 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 51 sold and trimmed positions in Viad Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 17.94 million shares, down from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Viad Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 41 Increased: 50 New Position: 14.

Bb&T Corp decreased Prudential (PRU) stake by 65.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Corp sold 42,445 shares as Prudential (PRU)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Bb&T Corp holds 22,366 shares with $2.06M value, down from 64,811 last quarter. Prudential now has $31.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 2.35 million shares traded or 15.53% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Prudential and PIC reach sixth longevity reinsurance agreement amid surging demand for pension de-risking; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended January 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The firm operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It has a 42.59 P/E ratio. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $64.27. About 85,205 shares traded. Viad Corp (VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.)

Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 19.45% of its portfolio in Viad Corp for 1.46 million shares. Covey Capital Advisors Llc owns 53,126 shares or 4.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has 2.43% invested in the company for 90,800 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 692,459 shares.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, down 1.74% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.32M for 9.51 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.36% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Prudential Financial has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is 36.17% above currents $79.13 stock price. Prudential Financial had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by B. Riley & Co. UBS maintained the shares of PRU in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating.

Bb&T Corp increased Zebra (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 10,572 shares to 17,834 valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard (MGC) stake by 51,155 shares and now owns 98,876 shares. Ishares Core (AGG) was raised too.