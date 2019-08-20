Bb&T Securities Has Raised Its Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stake by $840,995; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake Raised by Garrison Financial Corp

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 8,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 35,008 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 26,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 298,450 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 23,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $158.15. About 237,437 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Efg Asset (Americas) has 1.34% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Qs Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,805 shares. Atria Invests Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Michigan-based Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ami Asset Mngmt Corp, a California-based fund reported 316,989 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares invested in 0.02% or 3,260 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 31,257 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 152,987 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The stated it has 22,000 shares. 7,200 are owned by Numerixs Invest Technology. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Limited accumulated 1.08% or 12,900 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 1,932 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 4,048 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2,264 shares.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 50,795 shares to 37,625 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 7,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,981 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY).

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6,716 shares to 40,598 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,498 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 406 shares. Ycg Limited Liability reported 155,354 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cibc Asset Inc has 41,729 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fulton Fincl Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,942 shares. Weatherstone Cap holds 0.55% or 3,917 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 47,217 shares. Korea Investment Corp invested in 55,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc reported 2,782 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Personal Cap Advisors has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Srb Corporation holds 2.54% or 203,375 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.74M shares.