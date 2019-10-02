Bb&T Securities Decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $3.19 Million; Valuation Rose; Calavo Growers (CVGW) Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Holding

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 19,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 92,975 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37M, down from 112,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $158.97. About 348,219 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 81.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 81,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 18,750 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $91.83. About 16,830 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold CVGW shares while 54 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.33 million shares or 4.28% more from 14.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 5,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 54,200 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Harvest Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 15,000 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 34,554 shares. Teton Advsrs reported 0.54% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). The Iowa-based Principal Fin Group has invested 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). 46,849 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Blair William Company Il has invested 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Ls Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 79,032 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated reported 1,337 shares stake. Quantbot Technologies Lp owns 3,629 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 8 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82 million for 29.88 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 108,742 shares to 722,657 shares, valued at $108.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 20,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security State Bank Of So Dak stated it has 1.62% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Invesco Limited reported 7.01 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bessemer Group has invested 0.58% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 20,178 were accumulated by Bontempo Ohly Ltd Liability Co. Schroder Mngmt Grp accumulated 0.1% or 557,351 shares. Tdam Usa reported 50,019 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Paragon Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,063 shares. Moreover, Grimes & Co has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt invested in 1,665 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mufg Americas has invested 0.44% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Delta Asset Management Llc Tn has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Puzo Michael J accumulated 3.89% or 63,314 shares.