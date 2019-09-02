Bb&T Lifted Zebra (ZBRA) Holding by $2.21 Million; Valuation Rose; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreased Its Stake by $1.33 Million

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Zebra (ZBRA) by 145.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 10,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 17,834 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 7,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Zebra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 342,597 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 25,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 89,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 114,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 916,329 shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 9,727 shares to 30,583 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI) by 11,338 shares to 47,659 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 14,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,269 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

