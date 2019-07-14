Bb&T (BBT) Holding Boosted by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab; Utah Med Prods (UTMD) Market Valuation Declined While Ancora Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Utah Med Prods Inc (UTMD) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 12,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 62,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, down from 75,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Utah Med Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $86.36. About 14,046 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 14.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD)

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 169,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.14 million, up from 887,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 3.90 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Management invested in 239,647 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.08% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated invested in 223,269 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.08% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). North Star Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 4,229 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 360 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. West Oak Capital Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 87 shares. 1.43 million were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. Kanawha Capital Management invested 1.36% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Brighton Jones Llc reported 0.03% stake. Old Bancshares In has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Reilly Fincl Ltd has invested 1.19% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 330,351 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 68,273 shares. 10,478 were reported by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 156,298 shares to 3.48 million shares, valued at $188.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,814 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold UTMD shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 2.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc holds 186,776 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) for 155,262 shares. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) for 19,454 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 4,672 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 62,799 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Prudential Financial invested in 0% or 6,900 shares. Moreover, Teton Advsr has 0.04% invested in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) for 4,800 shares. Clean Yield Gp owns 28,085 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 18,527 shares. 55,536 are owned by Ranger Invest Mgmt Lp. Everett Harris And Ca reported 2,775 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 22,400 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,749 activity.