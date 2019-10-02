Bb&T (BBT) Stake Maintained by Sheets Smith Wealth Management; Univest Financial (UVSP) Position Has Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group Llc

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 8,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 60,235 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96M, up from 51,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 3.27 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Univest Financial Corp (UVSP) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 15,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The institutional investor held 282,819 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43 million, up from 267,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Univest Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 29,703 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Company Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 11,206 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 1,740 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ellington Gru Lc holds 0.08% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt holds 0.62% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 23,913 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 4,772 shares. Gradient Invs holds 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 2,906 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company holds 140,871 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Btim has 0.6% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Suntrust Banks stated it has 322,610 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.2% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Illinois-based Advisory Research has invested 0.34% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability owns 5,384 shares. Old National Bank In owns 11,254 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $62,600 activity.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 8,871 shares to 201,543 shares, valued at $16.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 15,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 654,516 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings In.