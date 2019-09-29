Bb&T Securities Has Cut By $1.12 Million Its Southern Co (SO) Position; Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ)’s Sentiment Is 0.97

Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 126 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 130 sold and reduced their stock positions in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 182.51 million shares, down from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Umpqua Holdings Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 100 Increased: 88 New Position: 38.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 5.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 20,289 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 336,441 shares with $18.60M value, down from 356,730 last quarter. Southern Co now has $64.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 2.88M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Among 3 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is -2.87% below currents $61.77 stock price. Southern had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of SO in report on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Friday, August 16 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 12. Bank of America maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.04 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Bb&T Securities Llc increased M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 2,237 shares to 37,590 valued at $6.39M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) stake by 40,828 shares and now owns 261,770 shares. Nuveen Pfd & Income Term Fd (JPI) was raised too.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.68M for 10.90 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings: Priced For Recession With A 5.45% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation for 1.00 million shares. Hamlin Capital Management Llc owns 2.82 million shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.63% invested in the company for 538,078 shares. The Connecticut-based Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc has invested 1.44% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 449,874 shares.