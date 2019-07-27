Bb&T Securities Has Trimmed 3M Co (MMM) Position; Trinity Industries (TRN) Sentiment Is 0.72

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 22.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 45,677 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 160,596 shares with $33.37M value, down from 206,273 last quarter. 3M Co now has $100.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS

Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. It's down -0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The investment managers in our database now own: 110.07 million shares, down from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4.

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various services and products to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. The Company’s Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. It has a 21.14 P/E ratio. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products.

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 5.23% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. for 21.90 million shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 2.46 million shares or 3.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 3.48% invested in the company for 534,520 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 3.31% in the stock. Cooperman Leon G, a Florida-based fund reported 1.92 million shares.

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 3,319 shares to 240,406 valued at $29.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 72,624 shares and now owns 308,167 shares. National Grid Plc was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by UBS. Bank of America maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18300 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.