Bb&T Securities Has Decreased By $383,192 Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Lifted By $3.61 Million Its Amphenol (APH) Holding

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Amphenol Corp (APH) stake by 5.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc acquired 38,362 shares as Amphenol Corp (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 698,478 shares with $65.96 million value, up from 660,116 last quarter. Amphenol Corp now has $25.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.36. About 70,108 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 30.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 2,521 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 5,879 shares with $895,000 value, down from 8,400 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $20.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $123.77. About 119,284 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 275,354 shares. Dupont Management reported 6,669 shares stake. Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,000 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Com accumulated 3,579 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.22 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Valley Advisers invested in 0% or 82 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj owns 129,796 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Gru Limited Partnership holds 5,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 14,167 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 31,958 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 240,937 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 96,388 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fruth Invest Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,674 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pioneer Natural has $19000 highest and $158 lowest target. $178.80’s average target is 44.46% above currents $123.77 stock price. Pioneer Natural had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17600 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Imperial Capital maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity. $60,505 worth of stock was bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Tuesday, August 27.

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 5,696 shares to 20,285 valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) stake by 12,622 shares and now owns 50,049 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Houlihan Lokey Inc stake by 26,106 shares to 57,638 valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Welbilt Inc stake by 571,000 shares and now owns 5.37 million shares. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 118,097 shares. Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Limited invested in 0.11% or 68,360 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt reported 4.15M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 401,294 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Comm Of America has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 850 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs, Japan-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 66,378 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) owns 505 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Mutual Of America Capital Management invested in 46,614 shares. Qs Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 7,464 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 199,629 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amphenol Corp: Recent Selloff Has Created Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106.80’s average target is 20.87% above currents $88.36 stock price. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10800 target in Monday, June 10 report. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 18. SunTrust upgraded Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) rating on Tuesday, April 2. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $112 target. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.