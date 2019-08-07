Bb&T Raised Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $324,982; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Van Eck Associates Upped Its Holding by $3.07 Million

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 28,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 514,930 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.62M, up from 485,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $120.57. About 5.83M shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 1,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 125,170 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, up from 123,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $166.88. About 1.54M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 19,056 shares to 5,989 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VTI) by 2,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,044 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Lc holds 381,192 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,720 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advisors has 1.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 20,101 shares. Nuveen Asset Management invested in 0.35% or 396,825 shares. 1,442 are owned by Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn. Diversified Tru stated it has 4,491 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.5% or 17,562 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Company has invested 0.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northern Corp reported 0.34% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.57% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Headinvest has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,960 shares. Amarillo Bank reported 2,106 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1.08 million shares. Blb&B holds 0.08% or 3,813 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,239 are owned by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Company reported 42,235 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Eqis Management has 0.17% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 19,872 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 2.06% stake. Ipswich Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Jennison Associate Ltd has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 808,553 shares. Sigma Planning owns 22,906 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 624,663 shares. Gabelli And Co Invest Advisers owns 3,000 shares. 3,068 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Wetherby Asset Incorporated has invested 0.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Azimuth Capital Ltd invested in 20,788 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0.64% or 29.68 million shares. Amer Rech And Management owns 350 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.