Bb&T Securities Holds Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM); Tctc Holdings Increases Stake in Citigroup (C)

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 5,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 19,030 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 13,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 26,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 557,821 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.31M, up from 531,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Grp Lc reported 424,594 shares. Westfield Management Comm LP has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,200 shares. Baltimore holds 0.05% or 4,926 shares. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2.18 million shares or 1.58% of the stock. Factory Mutual Insur holds 1.32 million shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Martin Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 31,100 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 595 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fil Ltd has 5.92M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Valueact Holdings LP holds 21.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 31.53 million shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Exchange Mgmt invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 17,310 are owned by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 305,033 shares. Kistler holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,888 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,294 shares to 119,121 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,827 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 20,782 shares to 6,712 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 57,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,800 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

