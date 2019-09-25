Bb&T Stake in Adobe System (ADBE) Raised by $823,200; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $2.71 Million

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 20,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 143,380 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.21 million, down from 163,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 20.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Adobe System Inc (ADBE) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 50,571 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90M, up from 47,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Adobe System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $277.43. About 2.81M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total International S (VXUS) by 24,915 shares to 901,783 shares, valued at $47.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree U.S. Smallcap Earni (EES) by 22,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Athena Ltd reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lifeplan Fincl Group stated it has 2,912 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 33,135 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Diversified Tru Com reported 22,113 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri reported 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Wilsey Asset Mngmt has invested 14.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pittenger & Anderson Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 126,882 shares. Bridges Investment Management has invested 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 305,228 shares. Fruth Mgmt holds 25,656 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.19 million shares. Fagan Assoc Inc has 5.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Provise Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 5.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Azimuth Cap Mngmt holds 226,126 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation (NYSE:STZ) by 7,381 shares to 17,510 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,185 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corvex Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 2.07% or 13,100 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 7,266 shares. Frontier Inv Co has 64,814 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,118 shares. Blue Finance Capital owns 2,936 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Lc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 34,440 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 82 shares. Nomura Asset Limited stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fund Management Sa stated it has 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Burney Com accumulated 5,297 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.37% stake. Whittier Trust accumulated 3,455 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1,634 are held by Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt.

