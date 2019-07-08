Bb&T Position in Western Union Co (WU) Trimmed by $1.11 Million; Susquehanna International Group Llp Holding in Noble Plc (Put) (NE) Trimmed by $1.18 Million as Shares Declined

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Western Union Co (WU) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 61,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,554 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 186,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Western Union Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 1.55 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (Put) (NE) by 61.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 589,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 964,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $424.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 1.78 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 56.13% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 22/04/2018 – Goldilocks’ Comments Come After Noble Says Its Shareholding Isn’t Registered in Company’s Register of Members; 26/04/2018 – GETIN NOBLE’S 1Q PROVISIONS WERE `SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER:’ PARKIET; 05/04/2018 – GOLDILOCKS SAYS NOBLE’S PLAN `DOOMED TO FAIL’ UNLESS REWORKED; 28/03/2018 – Prudential Cuts Stake in Noble to 5.96% from 6.10% Earlier; 23/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS RICHARD ELMAN HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – NOBLE CORP. EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – Noble Group Can Pay 2018 Bond And Others Can’t Stop It: Lawfirm; 24/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Noble part of plan cracking down on pyramid schemes; 11/04/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 15/05/2018 – Noble Group slumps to another quarterly loss

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:RCI) by 5,800 shares to 19,600 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avon Prods Inc (Call) (NYSE:AVP) by 529,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 988,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Comstock Res Inc.

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Offshore Drilling: Dying Business – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noble Corp Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why These 5 Oil Services Stocks Rocketed Up in January – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oil Stocks Are Falling Today With Lower Oil Prices – Motley Fool” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Corp.’s Precarious Position – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.48 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 70,191 shares. 27,867 are held by Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corporation. Fiera owns 13,559 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Penn Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.38M shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Speece Thorson Cap Grp Inc reported 1% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Panagora Asset Management reported 149,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Interest Gp reported 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Everence Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 69,870 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 97,203 shares. Fisher Asset Management stated it has 863,017 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. WU’s profit will be $206.68 million for 10.66 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $402,809 activity.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Western Union (WU) Misses Q1 EPS by 4c, Revenues Miss; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on May 07, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “‘I would love it back’ â€” Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA wants the album he auctioned off to ‘pharma bro’ fraudster Martin Shkreli – CNBC” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek Recognized for International Influence on Global Issues – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Claims Libra Offers Economic Empowerment to Billions â€“ an Economist is Skeptical – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Coins.ph Wallet Holders to Receive Western Union Money Transfers – Business Wire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Com holds 1.29 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 125,626 shares. Synovus Fin holds 300 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc Inc reported 292 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability owns 584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates has 0.05% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Global Endowment Mgmt LP reported 0.59% stake. Boyar Asset Management Inc invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 852,706 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 28,000 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leuthold Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.35% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Amica Mutual holds 15,134 shares. Duncker Streett holds 0.02% or 4,300 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi accumulated 49,200 shares or 0.12% of the stock.