Bb&T Securities Cut Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $424,286; Stock Rose; Financial Architects Holds Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT)

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 12,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 58,571 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, down from 71,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 8.27M shares traded or 86.78% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 652% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 5,264 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $717,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.44M shares traded or 51.50% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,428 shares to 257,775 shares, valued at $31.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05 million for 7.56 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 13,981 shares to 169 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).