Bb&T Securities Decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $1.39 Million; Stock Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Raised Stake

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 21,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,037 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 45,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 7.80 million shares traded or 66.44% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 9,758 shares to 207,900 shares, valued at $26.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 56,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.57 million activity. $2.49 million worth of stock was sold by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold 2,500 shares worth $150,000. $624,999 worth of stock was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann on Thursday, February 14.