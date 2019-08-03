Bb&T Securities Lifted Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake by $9.51 Million; Stock Price Declined; Foundry Partners Has Lifted Stake in Dime Community Banc (DCOM)

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Dime Community Banc (DCOM) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 17,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 400,415 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, up from 383,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Dime Community Banc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $718.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 106,313 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has risen 15.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 100.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 352,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 702,821 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.50M, up from 350,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 3.76M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office owns 202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 3.20 million shares or 0.33% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 77,622 shares. Mackenzie Finance invested in 0.02% or 345,439 shares. Axa holds 87,473 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Lc reported 23,263 shares. Piedmont has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Rothschild Investment Il has 8,154 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset reported 27,675 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 2.02M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 29,649 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp reported 66,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.05% or 670,000 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 500 shares.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 39,640 shares to 809,865 shares, valued at $41.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 15,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,569 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DCOM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 3.15% more from 24.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And reported 18,912 shares. Aperio Limited Liability has invested 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 23,652 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 15,635 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,172 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 4.80M shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 9,434 shares. Systematic Finance LP accumulated 0.46% or 722,268 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 82,478 shares. 58,777 were accumulated by Zacks Mngmt. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 220,324 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Polaris Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.79% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A) by 28,531 shares to 105,742 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essa Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 45,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,720 shares, and cut its stake in Hci Group Inc (NYSE:HCI).

