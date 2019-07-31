BB&T (BBT) to pay $0.45 on Sep 3, 2019; Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 37 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 28 decreased and sold their stock positions in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 22.24 million shares, down from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sorrento Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 24 New Position: 13.

BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) is expected to pay $0.45 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:BBT) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. BB&T Corp’s current price of $51.39 translates into 0.88% yield. BB&T Corp’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 4.27 million shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Among 5 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. BB\u0026T had 17 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $53 target in Monday, April 22 report. UBS maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BBT in report on Monday, February 11 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Friday, February 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 4.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $39.37 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 12.72 P/E ratio. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity. On Thursday, February 28 Graney Patrick C III bought $198,546 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 3,890 shares.

Analysts await Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 45.21% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 416,526 shares traded. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) has declined 48.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SRNE News: 22/03/2018 – SORRENTO REGISTERS SHRS FOR RESALE BY HOLDERS FROM TIME TO TIME; 18/04/2018 – CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial, Working with Parent Company Atria Wealth Solutions, Plan Multimillion Dollar Upgrades to Technology Platform; 05/04/2018 – SORRENTO & CELULARITY TO START ANTI-CD38 CAR-T PHASE 1 TRIAL; 13/04/2018 – President of Spectrum Global Solutions lnterviewed on RedChip Money Report; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 19/03/2018 – SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS WELCOMES JIONG SHAO AS CFO & REAFFIRMS IN; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myelom; 21/03/2018 – CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Receive Fifth Consecutive Tech Innovation Award at Bank Insurance & Securities Association Annual Conference; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (SRNE); 21/03/2018 – CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Receive Fifth Consecutive Tech Innovation Award at Bank Insurance &

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company has market cap of $329.88 million. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease.