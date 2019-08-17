Bb&T Has Lowered Its Public (PSA) Holding; Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) SI Decreased By 78.03%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) had a decrease of 78.03% in short interest. SNOA’s SI was 28,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 78.03% from 130,200 shares previously. With 15,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s short sellers to cover SNOA’s short positions. The stock increased 9.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 20,799 shares traded or 64.44% up from the average. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) has declined 70.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SNOA News: 08/05/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Names Marc Umscheid Chief Operating Officer; 05/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel; 17/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Receives Four New UAE Regulatory Approvals that Include Acne and Anti-Fungal Products; 27/03/2018 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Introduces New and Improved Acuicyn™ Antimicrobial Eyelid and Eyelash Hygiene Solution; 17/04/2018 – SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS – 4 APPROVALS ENCOMPASS HYPOCHLOROUS ACID-BASED PRODUCTS FOR TREATMENT OF ACNE AS WELL AS ANTI-FUNGAL INDICATIONS

Bb&T Corp decreased Public (PSA) stake by 40.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Corp sold 4,473 shares as Public (PSA)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Bb&T Corp holds 6,535 shares with $1.42M value, down from 11,008 last quarter. Public now has $45.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $258.78. About 641,677 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.91 million. The firm offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also include Celacyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based scar management gel; Ceramax Skin Barrier Cream to manage dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation; Mondoxyne, a prescription oral tetracycline antibiotic for the treatment of various bacterial infections; Alevicyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based atopic dermatitis product line to reduce itch and pain associated with various dermatoses; and SebuDerm, a prescription topical gel for the management of burning, itching, and scaling in seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Bb&T Corp increased Marathon (NYSE:MPC) stake by 29,096 shares to 53,922 valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Msci (EEM) stake by 99,579 shares and now owns 2.05 million shares. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was raised too.

