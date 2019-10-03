Bb&T (BBT) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.08 Million; Smith & Nephew (SNN) Holder Fairpointe Capital Lowered Stake by $4.35 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 22,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 665,011 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.67M, down from 687,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 884,199 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew (SNN) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 101,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 123,162 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, down from 224,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 270,760 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News; 02/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew, Inc. vs Arthrex, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/02/2018; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – DURING HIS NOTICE PERIOD, OLIVIER WILL BE AVAILABLE IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY TO PROVIDE ADVICE AND ASSISTANCE TO NAMAL IN HIS NEW ROLE; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Rev $1.2B; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ II XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 61,180 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $98.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 16,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – March 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why NuVasive Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” published on February 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Osiris Therapeutics (OSIR) to be Acquired by Smith & Nephew (SNN) for $19/Share – StreetInsider.com” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Smith & Nephew’s OXINIUMâ„¢ Technology for Hips could save the US Health System an estimated $296 Million in 2020 – PRNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Smith & Nephew Launches the CONQUEST FNâ„¢ Femoral Neck Fracture System, a Fresh Approach to Hip Preservation Versus Current Treatment Options – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “(PHOTOS) Wake Forest athletics’ new facilities on display during big weekend – Triad Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Advantage Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Perkins Coie has invested 0.91% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Griffin Asset Inc holds 0.56% or 90,199 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). National Pension invested in 0.15% or 919,916 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Paloma Mngmt Com has 0.02% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). First Fincl Corp In owns 1,100 shares. Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 14,720 shares. Johnson Financial Group accumulated 1,475 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 44,871 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 69,883 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Dodge Cox reported 20.55 million shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.18% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).