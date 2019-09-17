Bb&T (BBT) Holder Westover Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Stake; Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Share Value Rose While Pier Capital Lowered Its Position by $2.54 Million

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 24,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 67,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 91,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.81. About 103,232 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 70,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, up from 49,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 1.89 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich Berg accumulated 0.02% or 8,839 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Company owns 448,402 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 10,035 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 479,589 shares. Intact Invest Management accumulated 83,600 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 18,893 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd owns 158,864 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 4,772 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Argyle Capital Management invested 0.89% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Strategic Advsr Limited stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Principal Finance Gru reported 1.09 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 156,136 shares. Int Gru accumulated 327,067 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc holds 2.1% or 229,654 shares in its portfolio.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,284 shares to 29,841 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,844 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 16,078 shares to 67,391 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 6,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 887 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 27,419 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. 15,125 are owned by Foundry Prns Lc. Castleark Limited Co stated it has 0.33% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Synovus Corp accumulated 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 25,022 shares. Alps Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Sun Life holds 1,128 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc owns 0.08% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 16,191 shares. Loomis Sayles Communication LP has invested 0.08% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). 8,400 are owned by Quantbot Technologies L P.

