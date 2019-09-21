Bb&T Securities Has Cut Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $4.28 Million as Stock Value Rose; Silchester International Investors Llp Has Increased Its Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Position by $33.59 Million as Share Price Declined

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 13.67 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.36 million, up from 12.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 502,867 shares traded or 46.38% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 24,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 479,688 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.75 million, down from 504,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.23M shares traded or 25.57% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,742 shares to 59,883 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 92,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44B for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mairs Pwr owns 2.72% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.30 million shares. Bessemer Gp Inc invested in 12,887 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apriem accumulated 0.16% or 2,912 shares. Donaldson Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 139,616 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 4.60M shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited invested in 1,565 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cannell Peter B Company Inc holds 47,220 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd invested in 20,159 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation New York reported 5,097 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 0.72% stake. Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,210 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Management Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alphamark Advisors Lc has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Silchester International Investors Llp, which manages about $36.50B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 3.01 million shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $63.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

