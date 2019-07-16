Bb&T Securities Trimmed First Horizon Natl (FHN) Position; Shorts at Nio American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NIO) Raised By 11.64%

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) stake by 73.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 52,620 shares as First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN)’s stock declined 9.26%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 19,059 shares with $266,000 value, down from 71,679 last quarter. First Horizon Natl Corp now has $4.94B valuation. The stock increased 5.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 10.56 million shares traded or 249.70% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M

Nio Inc American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NYSE:NIO) had an increase of 11.64% in short interest. NIO’s SI was 51.76 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.64% from 46.37 million shares previously. With 16.45M avg volume, 3 days are for Nio Inc American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NYSE:NIO)’s short sellers to cover NIO’s short positions. The SI to Nio Inc American Depositary Shares Each Represe’s float is 7.02%. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.305. About 16.81M shares traded. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. First Horizon National had 5 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Friday, January 25. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.78M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Bokf Na reported 53,258 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0% or 3,808 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp owns 1.41 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 116,978 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 91,455 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com holds 1.07% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank reported 560,849 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Com reported 0.04% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 498,986 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Country Club Co Na invested in 103,631 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Arizona State Retirement owns 228,512 shares.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Reports Second Quarter Results and Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Horizon National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Citigroup, Wells Fargo Earnings – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 9,679 shares to 78,973 valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 48,791 shares and now owns 497,243 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering NIO (NYSE:NIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NIO had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Bank of America downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $6.8 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4.