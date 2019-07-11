Bb&T Raised By $301,620 Its Danaher (DHR) Holding; Shorts at LONG BLOCKCHAIN CMN STK (LBCC) Raised By 737.5%

LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP CMN STK (OTCMKTS:LBCC) had an increase of 737.5% in short interest. LBCC’s SI was 20,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 737.5% from 2,400 shares previously. With 129,500 avg volume, 0 days are for LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP CMN STK (OTCMKTS:LBCC)’s short sellers to cover LBCC’s short positions. It closed at $0.36 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LBCC News: 15/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP – UPON CLOSING, HASHCOVE WILL BECOME A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 10/04/2018 – Long Blockchain Corp. Announces Receipt of Delisting Determination from Nasdaq; Trading to Move to OTC Markets; 20/03/2018 – Long Blockchain Corp. Announces Minority Investment in Stater Blockchain, UK-focused Developer of Blockchain Solutions for the; 23/03/2018 – Long Blockchain Corp. Announces Minority Investment in TSLC, a Singapore-Based Financial Technology Company with a Strategic Ow; 15/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP – HASHCOVE CEO KUNAL NANDWANI WILL BECOME AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR OF CO FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 02/04/2018 – STATER BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED REPORTS 8.5 PCT STAKE IN LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP AS OF MARCH 19, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – TSLC PTE LTD REPORTS 17.0 PCT STAKE IN LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP AS OF MARCH 21 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN – SHAMYL MALIK, CEO OF LONG BLOCKCHAIN, APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR OF STATER; 15/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP – CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS OF HASHCOVE WILL OWN 4.9% OF COMBINED ENTITY, AT CLOSING OF DEAL; 15/03/2018 Long Blockchain Corp. Agrees to Acquire Hashcove, a UK-Based Company Building Distributed Ledger Technologies for Financial Mar

Bb&T Corp increased Danaher Corp (DHR) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Corp acquired 2,285 shares as Danaher Corp (DHR)’s stock rose 17.83%. The Bb&T Corp holds 113,659 shares with $15.01 million value, up from 111,374 last quarter. Danaher Corp now has $100.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $142.6. About 2.25 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.51 million. The firm offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides lemonade under the The Original Long Island brand name.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Monday, March 4. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, February 26. Needham maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Thursday, February 28. Needham has “Buy” rating and $138 target. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25.

Bb&T Corp decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,196 shares to 431,366 valued at $81.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arcosa Inc stake by 23,057 shares and now owns 32,144 shares. Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3.99M shares. Alley Llc holds 33,018 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 204,968 shares. Nottingham Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Andra Ap accumulated 59,300 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 27,470 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Davis R M accumulated 418,434 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1,616 shares. Bainco Int Invsts reported 64,366 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,753 shares. Mitchell Communication accumulated 12,174 shares. Mathes reported 26,387 shares stake. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 1,607 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,809 shares. Sandler has 2.44% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).