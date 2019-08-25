Bb&T Securities Has Raised Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding; Shorts at Cue Biopharma (CUE) Lowered By 2.71%

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 100.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc acquired 352,139 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 702,821 shares with $19.50M value, up from 350,682 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $13.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 3.84 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%

Among 5 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 20.55% above currents $27.93 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $30 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, March 22.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 was bought by GREGOR JOIE A. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $668,250 was made by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Macys Inc (NYSE:M) stake by 17,315 shares to 46,527 valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 136,850 shares and now owns 295,652 shares. Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1.15 million shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks owns 118,001 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 1,466 are owned by Tci Wealth Advisors. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 19,738 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 71,233 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 18,955 shares. State Bank Of Mellon invested in 10.63M shares or 0.08% of the stock. 32,650 were accumulated by Guardian Investment. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Westchester Cap owns 100 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 7.25M shares. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

