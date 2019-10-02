Bb&T Securities Has Lowered American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Position By $1.73 Million; Shorts at Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Raised By 1166.67%

Barnwell Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) had an increase of 1166.67% in short interest. BRN’s SI was 7,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1166.67% from 600 shares previously. With 18,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Barnwell Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s short sellers to cover BRN’s short positions. The SI to Barnwell Industries Inc’s float is 0.17%. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.041 during the last trading session, reaching $0.47. About 7,000 shares traded. Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) has declined 45.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.99% the S&P500.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 20.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 19,670 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 78,101 shares with $6.87M value, down from 97,771 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $45.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $92.12. About 1.11 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $21,512 activity. 2,881 shares were bought by Gardner Murray C, worth $3,832. Shares for $6,000 were bought by Barnwell James S III.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $3.89 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It currently has negative earnings. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 1 investors sold Barnwell Industries, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 811,868 shares or 1.19% less from 821,672 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 22,123 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0% or 79,320 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0% in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0% in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN). Susquehanna Intll Group Llp accumulated 39,661 shares. Northern Trust holds 15,199 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN). Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) for 48,526 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has invested 0% in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN). 82,066 were accumulated by Blackrock. Geode Capital Management Lc invested 0% in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN). Hilton Capital Limited reported 500 shares.

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc stake by 22,244 shares to 267,417 valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 9,438 shares and now owns 95,809 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55M for 19.19 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

