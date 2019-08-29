Bb&T Securities Has Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $2.03 Million; Shares Declined; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Wealthtrust Fairport Has Boosted Stake by $1.04 Million as Shares Declined

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 20,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $151.83. About 5.08 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 5,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 20,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, up from 14,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $291.77. About 3.96M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 39,640 shares to 809,865 shares, valued at $41.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 18,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,854 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (URTH).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walt Disney and Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Netflix Stockâ€™s Recovery Stumbles – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stop Worrying About Roku Stockâ€™s Valuation – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) Inks Deal With Game of Thrones Creators – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Math Favors the Premium on Netflix Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

