Bb&T Holding in Accenture Plc Ir (ACN) Upped by $1.49 Million as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Private Management Group Increased Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Position

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 63,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 620,176 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 556,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $496.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 353,614 shares traded or 26.95% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ir (ACN) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 8,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,641 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.71M, up from 234,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ir for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $190.97. About 1.09M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 419,243 shares to 11,487 shares, valued at $186,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 11,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,881 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,991 shares to 129,109 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction (NYSE:KAR) by 12,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,081 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (CSJ).

