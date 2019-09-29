Bb&T Decreased Discover (DFS) Holding By $958,419; Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Sentiment Is 0.96

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 182 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 190 decreased and sold their holdings in Seagate Technology PLC. The investment managers in our database reported: 219.08 million shares, down from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Seagate Technology PLC in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 147 Increased: 118 New Position: 64.

Bb&T Corp decreased Discover (DFS) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bb&T Corp sold 12,447 shares as Discover (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Bb&T Corp holds 371,893 shares with $28.85M value, down from 384,340 last quarter. Discover now has $25.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 1.06M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.21 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 7.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 15.52% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc for 31.55 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 288,956 shares or 4.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 3.23% invested in the company for 855,590 shares. The Nevada-based Jabodon Pt Co has invested 2.17% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 125,996 shares.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $235.06 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 8.82 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 12.05% above currents $81.51 stock price. Discover Financial had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Outperform”. UBS maintained the shares of DFS in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America initiated Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $82 target. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained the shares of DFS in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. Barclays Capital maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $9100 target.

Bb&T Corp increased Ishares (IEMG) stake by 83,342 shares to 1.06 million valued at $54.47 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Zebra (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 5,143 shares and now owns 22,977 shares. Ishares Goldman (LQD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 872,260 shares. Lau Associate has invested 0.99% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.04% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Highland Management Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Rockshelter Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.5% or 18,744 shares in its portfolio. Fil holds 343,421 shares. E&G Limited Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 5,800 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp reported 2,177 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 57,203 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.16% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 16,349 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.92% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Amer Grp owns 126,401 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 300,806 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).