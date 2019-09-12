Bb&T (BBT) Stake Maintained by Dana Investment Advisors Inc; Schroder Investment Management Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Citizens Financial Group Common Stock Usd0.01 (CFG) by $2.26 Million

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (CFG) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 64,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.13 million, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 960,176 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 170.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 77,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 123,262 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, up from 45,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 721,838 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc invested in 6,414 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Brinker Incorporated reported 0.3% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 2.57M shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Plc has invested 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Conning accumulated 1.42% or 872,675 shares. 40,983 were reported by Buckingham Asset Ltd. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Btim holds 0.6% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 940,703 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company owns 33,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.37M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bb&T holds 2.57% or 3.02 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 706,746 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 93 shares. Cadence Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.29% or 59,806 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 29,615 shares.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 6,939 shares to 7,791 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 34,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,406 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $432.83 million for 9.33 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $93.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 1 Ordinary Shares Usd0.000025) (NYSE:BABA) by 1.71M shares to 24.52 million shares, valued at $4.16 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander (NYSE:BSAC) by 920,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Syneos Health Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01.