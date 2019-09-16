Bb&T Continues to Hold Holding in Adobe System (ADBE); Ruffer Llp Cut Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Position by $11.01 Million

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Adobe System Inc (ADBE) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 50,571 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90M, up from 47,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Adobe System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $280. About 781,188 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 2.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 9.16 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.49M, down from 11.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.0908 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6208. About 4.63 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Enters Joint Venture With Asanko Gold; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields’ quarterly output falls, South Deep woes rumble on; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH ASANKO GOLD TO FORM A 50:50 INCORPORATED JOINT VENTURE; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Lowered Production Concerns South Deep Project; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS GHANA STARTS SWITCH TO CONTRACT MINING AT TARKWA; 19/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS BUYS THUNDER MOUNTAIN GOLD PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Gold Fields to make decision on Chile gold mine next year; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS COMMENTS ON GHANA TARKWA MINE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Riverpark Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 2.88% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 45,653 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 7,557 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Group Inc holds 3.86% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 67,000 shares. 9,364 are owned by Goelzer Mgmt. Tributary Limited Liability reported 2,050 shares. Dana Advisors invested in 0.95% or 65,292 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 111,637 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 0% or 38 shares. Associated Banc owns 3,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parsons Capital Ri reported 3,700 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ckw Fincl Grp owns 200 shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boston Advisors Limited reported 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci (EEM) by 43,919 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $85.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,295 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell (NYSE:HON).