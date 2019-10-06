Bb&T Position in Pioneer National (PXD) Lifted as Shares Declined; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Increased Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Declined

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Pioneer National (PXD) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 3,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 22,518 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, up from 19,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Pioneer National for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $125.45. About 1.80 million shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 969.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 1,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members; 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is launching an Echo Dot Kids Edition on May 9 that costs $79.99; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping)

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Amazon Is Launching the “Climate Pledge” – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Alexa Is a Multibillion-Dollar Business – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon launches Music HD plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Bears May Want to Buckle Up – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated holds 0.3% or 1,507 shares. 9,094 are owned by Pittenger & Anderson. Sol Capital Mgmt has 376 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 805,718 are held by Eaton Vance. Ashford Mngmt reported 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kidder Stephen W reported 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 30,934 are owned by Crestwood Advsr Gp Llc. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). & holds 1.4% or 2,478 shares. 3,908 are held by Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Lynch & Associate In holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 399 shares. Cypress Capital has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreno Evelyn V invested in 2.64% or 4,588 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability invested in 1,284 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) by 22,900 shares to 185,609 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda (NYSE:RY) by 21,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,426 shares, and cut its stake in Arcelormittal.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Investment Ltd has 22,697 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. 26 were accumulated by Oakworth Inc. Fisher Asset Ltd Company stated it has 186,436 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Johnson Finance accumulated 129 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,561 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 241,347 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas stated it has 9,300 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt Inc holds 35,841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hahn Mgmt has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 117,840 shares. Bokf Na owns 23,375 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 17,705 shares. Moreover, Asset has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 10,957 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 26,945 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 166,754 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Crude Oil Rockets; Now What? – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.