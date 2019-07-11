Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Evergreen Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 339.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 34,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 10,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.71. About 13.93 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.24, NON-GAAP EPS $0.80; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces Sampling of TERALYNX™ 12.8 Tbps Data-Center Optimized Switch; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 143,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 3.12 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 153,929 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 29,973 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Inc has 0.12% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 263,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.67% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 10,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,122 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 198 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 7,275 shares. Pnc Svcs Group holds 1.12M shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.53% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 95,000 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One has 0.13% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 519,088 shares.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle (NSRGY) by 6,349 shares to 98,585 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 4,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,938 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,927 shares to 8,147 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 245,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,011 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 70,757 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Credit Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 2.52% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 41,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Illinois-based Savant Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fosun Intll owns 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 22,300 shares. Bennicas Assoc Inc invested in 0.31% or 6,225 shares. Synovus reported 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hedeker Wealth accumulated 25,793 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation holds 1.39% or 832,690 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 3.43M shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 4.05 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Evergreen Management Ltd holds 0.25% or 44,028 shares. Cleararc Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 29,350 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 91,348 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Garde Cap holds 0.08% or 8,486 shares in its portfolio.