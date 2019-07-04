Bb&T Securities Has Increased Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Stake by $538,084; Quaker Capital Investments Lowered Its Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Market Value Rose

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 7,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,554 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 11,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.5. About 239,356 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 113,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,724 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 568,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 2.08M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS PLANS TO CUT COSTS OUTSIDE UNITED STATES BY 1.5 BILLION EUROS BY 2021; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings Beat, Raises Profit Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile soar on deal talk reboot report; 07/05/2018 – Democratic lawmakers express “serious concerns” about T-Mobile purchase of Sprint

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EnerCom Posts Schedule of Presenters for The Oil & Gas Conference® Aug. 11-14, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Core Laboratories: Another Leg Lower – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5,548 shares to 27,159 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,626 shares, and cut its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.21 million for 19.34 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.