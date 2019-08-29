Bb&T (BBT) Holder Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding; Primecap Management Company Decreased Its Holding in Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) by $1.12 Million

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 426,832 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.86M, down from 441,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 1.56 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 62.36% . The institutional investor held 8.04M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 9.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Ascena Retail Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.0029 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2622. About 744,798 shares traded. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has declined 87.42% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ASNA News: 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7.0C TO 12C, EST. EPS 6.8C; 05/03/2018 – Ascena Retail Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c-Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Ascena Retail; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ascena retail group, inc. Celebrates International Women’s Day; 03/04/2018 – Ascena Retail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP-2018 AGREEMENT PROVIDES SENIOR SECURED ASSET BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $500 MLN WITH OPTIONAL INCREASE OF UP TO $200 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Ascena Retail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ascena retail group, inc. Announces Participation in Telsey Advisory Group’s 10th Annual Spring Consumer Conference; 05/03/2018 – Ascena Retail 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howden Joinery by 216,561 shares to 386,400 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 8,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BB&T shareholders approve merger, ‘Truist’ name – Triad Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Announces Redemption of Certain Depositary Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va stated it has 54,123 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 11,284 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Brighton Jones Limited Liability reported 5,059 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.8% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 9,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Godsey & Gibb Associates has invested 2.42% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Incorporated holds 2.96M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi has 0.97% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). First Manhattan Com invested in 0% or 10,035 shares. National Pension Service stated it has 880,188 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Rnc Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 108,945 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie has 41,411 shares.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 11.66 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ASNA CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 7 Days Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ascena Retail Group, Inc. â€“ ASNA – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avenue Stores joins retail graveyard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Winding down of Dressbarn ‘on target’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ascena Retail, Pyxus International, and Ra Medical and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No reply to lenders from Ascena Retail – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold ASNA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 182.75 million shares or 4.89% less from 192.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Pnc Fincl has 2,603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 102,416 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 15.94M shares. 369,324 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 0% or 228,093 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). 644,388 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Com. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 48,660 shares. 184,733 are owned by Tudor Et Al. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 117,970 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 2.04 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 26,231 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 9,151 shares.

Analysts await Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) to report earnings on September, 23. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Ascena Retail Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.