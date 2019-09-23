Bb&T Securities Has Increased Stake in Intel (INTC) as Market Value Declined; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $1.40 Million

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 44,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.69 million, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 39,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 145,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19M, up from 105,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 1.72 million shares traded or 84.01% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy The More Defensive Of The Large CRE mREITs – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My K.I.S.S. Pick In The Commercial Mortgage REIT Sector: Blackstone Mortgage – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Checking In With This 7.4%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 250,037 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 816,547 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 2,675 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Lc reported 19,789 shares stake. 10,993 were reported by Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 23 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associates Inc invested 10.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 56,270 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.45 million shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 942,664 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 124,072 shares to 729,239 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2.74M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,571 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bkd Wealth Limited Company invested in 47,658 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 74,580 were reported by Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Com. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc reported 13,780 shares. Janney Management Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Delphi Mngmt Ma invested 1.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Limited accumulated 511,240 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Salem Counselors owns 363,550 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc stated it has 939,486 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Next Finance Incorporated accumulated 0.21% or 41,885 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited reported 63,054 shares. Florida-based Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.83% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cypress Capital Gp reported 43,256 shares. Grimes & holds 1.37% or 376,716 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, RTN, ABBV – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, INTC, LMT – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel: Zen And The Art Of Chip Production – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.