Bb&T (BBT) Holder Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted Position; Nuwave Investment Management Has Trimmed Position in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) by $813,861 as Stock Declined

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) by 97.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 186 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 6,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 448,190 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Bb&T (BBT) by 91.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 82,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,335 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 90,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Bb&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 2.48M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 0.80% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.67M for 24.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,582 shares to 10,900 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,257 shares to 67,425 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 7,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,851 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Emg Mkts Sm (DGS).

