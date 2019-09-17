Bb&T (BBT) Stock Rose While Dana Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Wade G W & Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 2,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,150 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 1.31M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 170.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 77,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 123,262 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06 million, up from 45,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 3.83M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 708 shares to 1,348 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,489 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pnc Fin Service Group holds 0.06% or 1.19M shares. Cullen Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Hanson & Doremus Inv invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Livingston Grp Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 20,641 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 139,256 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 140,871 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 42,204 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 46,110 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0.16% or 8.08M shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 1,630 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 1.23M shares. Richard C Young stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.42% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 46,930 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 19.84M shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mirae Asset Invs Co Ltd holds 33,675 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Com Dba First Bankers Com has 1,020 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Co invested 1.34% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fosun Intll Ltd holds 0.06% or 4,680 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Ltd has 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,107 shares. 98,447 are held by Davenport And Com Ltd Com. Washington Capital Management Incorporated has invested 2.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 17,439 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank And Tru owns 17,340 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh reported 3,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lafayette has invested 2.71% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tru Communication Of Vermont invested in 0.83% or 50,288 shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 243,078 shares to 300,498 shares, valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 2,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).