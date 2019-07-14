Bb&T Securities Has Lifted Stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by $700,876; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Maintains Stake in Ecolab (ECL)

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 62.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 3,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 6,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $208.18. About 398,942 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 85.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 18,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,366 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 21,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 774,979 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13,627 shares to 558,056 shares, valued at $58.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 499,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,751 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

More important recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 0.6% or 40,366 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,567 shares. Freestone Cap Holdg Limited reported 6,922 shares. M&R Mgmt invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tompkins Financial Corp stated it has 4,637 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 1,164 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2.93M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 30,357 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.04% or 232,986 shares in its portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 7,154 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust accumulated 642 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Inc has 1.13% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn stated it has 101,474 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ASML says it suffered intellectual property theft, rejects “Chinese” label – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ASML Holding (ASML) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “How a Dutch company’s technology is likely driving Intel’s expansion – Portland Business Journal” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Intel, Texas Instruments, Xilinx, Lam Research and ASML – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2019: AKAM,ASML,NCTY – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5,548 shares to 27,159 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 14,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,951 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).