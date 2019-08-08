Bb&T Securities Position in Sealed Air New (SEE) Cut as Stock Value Declined; Ngam Advisors LP Maintains Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL)

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 35.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 12,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 23,394 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 36,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 630,395 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 13,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 221,856 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92 million, up from 208,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.04. About 779,329 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.26% or 18,274 shares in its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 623,388 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Bartlett Limited Company has 1,400 shares. 2,993 are owned by Putnam Ltd Liability. 261 were accumulated by Shelton Management. Hl Fin Limited Liability Co holds 1.50 million shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Guardian Trust holds 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 700 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0% or 7,238 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh stated it has 3,691 shares. Gam Ag owns 23,908 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). North Star Inv Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Financial Counselors holds 100,815 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc accumulated 8,235 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TE Connectivity Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TE Connectivity to report third quarter financial results on July 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TE Connectivity (TEL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11,205 shares to 97,422 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Core (IEMG) by 11,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,474 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Lab Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).