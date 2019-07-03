Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Raised Its Holding; Mycio Wealth Partners Boosted Its Position in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by $897,765

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 179,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 431,012 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.06 million, up from 251,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 2.48 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 59,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 641,863 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18M, up from 582,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 526,475 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,802 are owned by Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Professional Advisory Svcs owns 192,004 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 6,478 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Co. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust invested in 0.01% or 649 shares. Kbc Group Inc Incorporated Nv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Sageworth Trust Com accumulated 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Amica Mutual Ins Communication accumulated 26,146 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc owns 75,880 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assoc owns 5,276 shares. Parsec Fincl holds 0.51% or 172,335 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 355,592 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv stated it has 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Letko Brosseau And Assoc invested in 1.20M shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 98,959 shares to 5,169 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 11,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,348 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 24,974 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $87.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,705 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Signaturefd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). The Missouri-based Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 58,581 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd reported 110,500 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 1.45% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) or 1.36 million shares. Waterfront Capital Prtnrs Ltd holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 1.33M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 2.40M shares. Minnesota-based Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 986,520 were reported by Foundry Ptnrs Limited Com. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 36,079 shares stake. Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.03% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 31,108 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.23% or 163,372 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity.