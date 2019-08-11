Bb&T Trimmed By $431,514 Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 74 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 53 sold and trimmed stock positions in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 36.14 million shares, down from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 41 Increased: 49 New Position: 25.

Bb&T Corp decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 0.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Corp sold 3,537 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Bb&T Corp holds 401,490 shares with $49.20M value, down from 405,027 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $179.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Lc owns 18,625 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Blue Financial Capital Inc holds 8,697 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shufro Rose And Com Llc accumulated 1,765 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chemung Canal, a New York-based fund reported 95,420 shares. St Germain D J reported 1.43% stake. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.43% or 22,465 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 769 shares. 44,319 are held by Iowa Bancorp. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 137,742 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Money Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.03% or 29,839 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt Inc holds 1.11% or 18,145 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies holds 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 2,719 shares. Cornerstone Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 21,445 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel invested in 135,395 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.43 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Bb&T Corp increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 10,179 shares to 102,040 valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 27,569 shares and now owns 145,919 shares. Altaba Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -2.28% below currents $128.6 stock price. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $793.98 million. The firm offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It has a 32.46 P/E ratio. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 316,883 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 12.27% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for 3.60 million shares. Rgm Capital Llc owns 3.54 million shares or 4.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.03% invested in the company for 896,468 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 1.96% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 106,300 shares.